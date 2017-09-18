Arsenal waiting on Welbeck update following fresh injury setback

Arsenal are waiting to discover the full extent of the latest injury setback suffered by Danny Welbeck.

The England international has endured a string of fitness issues in recent years, with regular spells on the treatment table severely limiting his game time.

He had enjoyed a positive opening to the 2017-18 campaign and was included from the start by Arsene Wenger as the Gunners picked up a 0-0 draw away at London rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

Welbeck was, however, forced off during the second half of that contest and his manager has confirmed that another stint on the sidelines is awaiting the unfortunate 26-year-old.

Wenger told reporters: "He has a groin problem.

"I don't know how severe it is but it looks like a 'good' groin problem, not an easy one."

While disappointed to see Welbeck pick up another knock, Wenger was delighted with the effort put in by his side at Stamford Bridge – a venue that has not been a happy hunting ground for his side of late.

"People forget that two months ago we beat Chelsea in the Cup final and they don't give you the Cup, you know," said the Frenchman, who has seen his team respond positively to a 4-0 drubbing at Anfield prior to the first international break of the season.

”Overall I believe we have shown that many times. It's true you have to accept criticism when we deliver the kind of performance we had at Liverpool - the only way to respond is on the pitch and that's what we did today.

"We responded well in domains where we were questioned and I like when the team shows that kind of response.

“It was vital for us even above the result to come out with a solid performance on that front.”

Arsenal are unbeaten in three outings since their defeat on Merseyside, with four points collected in the Premier League and a winning start made to their Europa League campaign.