Arsenal would win the Premier League if Arsene Wenger had Harry Redknapp's tactical nous, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson thinks there is one thing holding Arsene Wenger back from leading Arsenal to Premier League glory – he doesn’t have the tactical nous of Harry Redknapp.

Merson played under both men during his playing career, but believes the English manager is a far more accomplished tactician than Wenger.

“People say he's a wheeler-dealer and it's so disrespectful,” Merson says in an episode of Sky One's panel show A League Of Their Own.

“Tactically, he's one of the best I've worked with. If Arsene Wenger had Harry Redknapp's tactical nous, Arsenal would win the league.”

And Merson pointed to one particular match at Portsmouth as evidence of Redknapp’s understated tactical genius.

“We won our first game of the season at home and I thought we'd be alright and then went to Crystal Palace. We were 2-0 down at half-time and it could've been 10-0. I thought 'what have I done coming here - this is going to be embarrassing.'

“Harry came in at half-time and took three men off, put three at the back, five in midfield with three rolling attackers and we won 3-2.

“That's when I knew he was a great manager.”

Harry Redknapp: Tactical genius (Getty) More