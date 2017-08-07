Arsenal youngster Cohen Bramall set for loan move

The 21-year-old will look to gain experience away from Emirates Stadium despite impressing during the Gunners' pre-season tour in Australia and China

Arsenal youngster Cohen Bramall will spend next season on loan in a bid to gain further top-flight experience, Goal understands.

The 21-year-old has featured prominently for the Gunners on their pre-season tour of Australia and China while also playing in the Emirates Cup against Sevilla this summer.

Bramall's fairytale rise from non-league to the Premier League made headlines when he signed from Northern Premier League side Hednesford Town for £40,000 in January.

The pacey wing back was made redundant from his factory job at Bentley in the same week in which he secured a trial with Arsenal.

Arsenal 9/1 to win the title

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger believes Bramall will be suited to Dutch football and Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam remain favourites to sign him after expressing an interest.

Kolasinac could be bargain of the summer​

There have also been several enquiries from clubs in League One and League Two, although Goal understands that Arsenal want Bramall to develop at a higher level and believe that the player is good enough for the Dutch top flight.

"Everyone asks me all the time has it all sunk in? And I always said I thought it would when I make my first team debut," Bramall told Football.London after playing for the Arsenal first team in Australia.

Cahill apologises to Mertesacker

"And it has - it’s literally just sunk in. Words can’t describe it. I feel really emotional, I just can’t believe it. I’m just so grateful to put an Arsenal shirt on and to represent this club."

Bramall faces tough competition at left-back with new signing Sead Kolasinac expected to become a first-team regular and Nacho Monreal also an option on that side of the pitch.​

