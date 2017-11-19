Tottenham failings raise fears their title chances have ended

Beneath Arsenal’s unexpected resurgence, there was another lingering question at The Emirates on Saturday for which neither team were able to provide a convincing answer: will anyone mount a challenge to Manchester City?

Arsenal’s ambitions seem to end with their 3-1 defeat at the Etihad two weeks ago and, even after watching his team deliver their best performance of the season, Arsene Wenger described City as “on another planet with their results.- and that is why I was so angry two weeks ago”.

Tottenham, who are also already now staring up at a double digit deficit to Pep Guardiola’s team, are evidently becoming more concerned with solidifying their Champions League status of the past two seasons.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Burnley are all now within a point of them in fourth.

“Before we think about City, it’s important to stay in the top four,” admitted their captain, Hugo Lloris.

“This is the main target for our team. We heard from outside that Tottenham play for the title. The most important thing is to stay consistent in the league.

"We have been in the top four the last two years and we need to carry on, to settle the club in this position and try to get more experience because the team is still young. Then reduce the gap with the best. It’s our ambition, but we must go step by step.”

The next stage is clearly to improve in away games against the very best opposition. Lloris and manager Mauricio Pochettino could point with some justification to what the France goalkeeper called “little details” on Saturday, particularly how first-half Arsenal goals by Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez might just have been marginally offside.

Offside? Mustafi's goal

Yet that still does not explain how they were unable to mount a serious threat once they did fall behind. Even more, Pochettino’s record now of just one win in 17 matches at the home of ‘big five’ opponents raises fresh questions about whether his team really can take the next and most difficult step of delivering under the very highest pressure and actually winning the big competitions.

The most obvious doubt to arise from the evidence on Saturday related to the strength in depth of a Tottenham squad that, on its day is clearly formidable, but will face the added physical stress after Christmas this season of the Champions League knockout phase.

Their front three of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen all looked short of optimum match fitness for various reasons and Pochettino later acknowledged that Kane and Alli were substituted unexpectedly early in the second-half so as to avoid any injury risks.

Outgunned: Mesut Ozil was superb for Arsenal, Dele Alli was off his game for Spurs

It was all the more surprising, then, that Pochettino selected a matchday squad without Danny Rose, even though he has been deemed fit enough to appear five times in just over a month for both club and country.

Pochettino stressed that it was simply about building fitness, although said Rose would still only “maybe” travel to Dortmund in the Champions League tomorrow. He certainly did not like being asked if there was any problem with a player who did so publicly question Tottenham’s transfer strategy and wage structure during the summer.

“If it had been 2-0 to us, you would never have asked me,” said Pochettino. “That is so opportunistic. It is no good. I am not happy about that. You want to try to find a situation.”

Bottle: Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris and manager Mauricio Pochettino

Wenger said the decisive factor had been how his attacking players, notably Sanchez, Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette, so relentlessly pressed Tottenham out of possession.

“We need of course the strikers to contribute, to defend,” he said. “I believe that is where the change was. They defended very well from the front.”

The obvious follow-up was why that has seemed so lacking at other moments of the past year. Wenger, though, remains convinced that the City defeat was actually skewed by refereeing errors and he could sense from the moment he walked into the home dressing-room on Saturday that the application was there.

“The longer you are somewhere, the more guilty you feel if it doesn’t go well,” he said. “I know what it means to people but, overall, I am more focused on the future of this team, and how far can we go?”