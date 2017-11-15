Arsene Wenger admits he might not see out his two-year Arsenal contract
Arsène Wenger admits he is not certain to finish his latest two-year contract as Arsenal manager, saying he will discuss the situation with the club's board at the end of the season.
Wenger, who has always maintained a desire to 'honour' his contracts, denied his position will be under official review in the summer but refused to confirm he would stay at the Emirates until 2019.
Arsenal will be keen to avoid a repeat of last season, when uncertainty over Wenger's future undermined the team despite a late rally culminating in a third FA Cup triumph in four years.
In an interview with beIN SPORTS, the Arsenal manager said: "I said I sit down with the board every end of season and see where we go from there - so that's not exactly the same.
"That's as well sometimes you know, you make a sentence and people turn it the way they would like to see it.
"That's what I said - I have a two-year contract, I will always try to go to the end of my contract but always have the honesty to sit down with the board and see where we go from there. So that's quite simple."
Chief executive Ivan Gazidis described Arsenal's struggles in February and March as a 'catalyst for change' but, as Arsenal's stormy AGM last month demonstrated, many fans feel he has not delivered on that promise.
High performance specialist Dan Burgess, contract expert Huss Fahmy and former player Jens Lehmann were hired in the summer, but there was no headline appointment akin a director of football.
Crucially however, Wenger retains the support of majority shareholder Stan Kroenke who was in London for Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Wembley and the board meeting at which Wenger was granted a new deal.
Arsenal sit 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after an inconsistent start, and host Tottenham Hotspur in the season's first north London derby on Saturday.
There have been swathes of empty red seats at several matches at the Emirates this season, and results on the pitch have not yet managed to shake a generally apathetic atmosphere.