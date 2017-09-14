Arsene Wenger admits talks over Mesut Ozil's Arsenal deal have 'slowed down'

Jack Austin
Ozil hasn't showed he deserves a new bumper contract: Getty

Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil have “slowed down” according to Arsene Wenger, but he still remains “hopeful” that the German will sign a new contract with Arsenal.

Ozil, like Alexis Sanchez, is out of contract at the end of the season after stalling on signing a new deal last year, although there has not been the same level of interest in him as in his teammate.

It was thought that the playmaker would sign a new deal at the Emirates but, speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League debut on Thursday, Wenger admitted talks between the two parties have quietened due to concentrating on the Gunners’ start to the season.

“The contract talks have slowed down a little bit since August 31, because we need a little breather and to focus on the competition,” Wenger said. “But we will slowly get back into that.”

Ozil will be able to talk to other clubs in January, six months prior to the end of his contract but it seems as though negotiations with Arsenal will be put on ice until they are over their mixed start to the season.

