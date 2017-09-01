Arsene Wenger admits that Thomas Lemar rejected the chance to play for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Thomas Lemar turned down a deadline-day move to Arsenal because he wanted to stay at Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

Arsenal reportedly had a club-record bid of £92m accepted by Monaco on Thursday night, which would have paved the way for Alexis Sanchez to join Premier League rivals Manchester City.

But despite agreeing a fee with Monaco, Wenger revealed on live television on Friday evening that Arsenal were unable to lure Lemar to the Emirates Stadium.

“The player has chosen to stay in Monaco,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“You do not want to talk too much about... you have to respect what happens on the negotiation side.

“I know we live in the era of transprency but at some stage, to respect everybody you have to not talk too much about that.”

Lemar showed Arsenal supporters what they were missing by scoring his first two goals for France in their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Holland - the first of which was a sublime volley.

Lemar’s decision to stay at Monaco meant Chilean forward Sanchez was prevented from joining City as The Independent understands Arsenal were only prepared to let him leave if they recruited a big-name replacement.

City had reportedly tabled a bid worth up to £60m but Sanchez will now remain at Arsenal with his contract expiring at the end of the season.