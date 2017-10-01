Arsene Wenger: It's 'too early' to make any Premier League title assumptions

Arsene Wenger insisted that his side have put in a united response over the last month: Getty

Arsene Wenger has said it's "too early" to make any assumptions with regards to this season's title race as he reflected on another Arsenal win here at the Emirates.

The Frenchman's side beat new boys Brighton in a 2-0 victory that saw both teams squander a number of chances in front of goal.

Goals from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi, coming either side of half-time, ensured the hosts picked up all three points in a result that moves them level with Chelsea on 13 points - six behind the two Manchester clubs.

When asked if his men would be capable of catching this season's pacesetters, Wenger said: "It's too early, it's very early. Seven games played, 31 to go. Last year after six games, Man City were top with 18 points. so let's not go to quick conclusions. They were outstanding yesterday but it's a long road to go."

He added: "I knew that after the game at Liverpool everybody did write us off. I knew that it just depends on us, how much we respond. Nothing is permanent. You're not bad in a permanent way if you can do something about it and you're not good in a permanent way if you don't keep your urgency.

"So we've responded in a united way and put some good wins together and some good performances as well.

Arsenal produced a largely authoritative and stylish display against the visitors in a result that means the club have now won their last nine home games - an achievement that matches their all-time record at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette shoots at goal during Arsenal vs Brighton (Getty)

But Wenger, who was celebrating his 21st year at the club, admitted afterwards that his side could have been more clinical.

Arsenal passed on a number of opportunities to extend their lead after Iwobi's close range-strike but also found themselves vulnerable in the dying minutes of the match as Brighton pressed for a late goal.

"I would say that we kept a clean sheet, we got the points," he said.

"Our focus and patience in the game was a bit in and out. We had good moments as well as moments where we lost a bit of our concentration. We got what we wanted and just before the break.

"Our last international break was a nightmare, this one was a bit better."

Nacho Monreal celebrates his opener for Arsenal as Pascal Gross talks himself into a yellow card for Brighton (Getty)

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Chris Hughton struck a positive note after the game, pointing to his side’s “spirited performance”.

He said: "It was certainly a spirited performance, I certainly can't accuse the lads of not giving everything.

"It was always going to be difficult here playing against an Arsenal side at home, your levels of concentration have got to be for 90 minutes.

"Probably the only disappointment was I thought we could have shown a little bit more on the ball but you know it's going to be tough and you have to look at the positives on the game."