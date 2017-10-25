Arsene Wenger's contract, ticket prices and Alexis Sanchez's future - what will happen at Arsenal AGM and questions that need answering

The Arsenal Annual General Meeting takes place on Thursday, and presents shareholders with a chance to grill the club's owners and manager Arsene Wenger.

Here Telegraph Sport outlines the questions that should be answered and how the event will play out.

Arsenal’s board - comprised of Lord Harris, Josh Kroenke, chairman Sir Chips Keswick, chief executive Ivan Gazidis, majority owner Stan Kroenke and Ken Friar will take their seats alongside club secretary David Miles and manager Arsene Wenger, who is a de-facto director and attends all meetings.

Any trophies are usually gleaming on the top table – so expect the FA Cup and Community Shield to be on prominent display and a good early mention of the record-breaking Wembley win that makes Arsenal and Wenger respectively the most successful club and manager in the competition’s history.

Given the mixed fortunes of the 2016-17 season, Arsenal supporters would like to know:

The make-up of the board

What will happen

Arsenal directors are elected on a rotational basis and so there will be a vote on certain members of the board, including Josh Kroenke and Sir Chips.

The Arsenal Supporters’ Trust are urging shareholders to vote against their re-election and are also asking Stan Kroenke to set out his vision for the long-term future of the club.

Stan Kroenke himself was up for re-election last year and there was almost a show of hands in the room against him being re-elected - yet it is essentially an exercise in making a point rather than causing any change.

The club is almost exclusively owned by Kroenke and Alisher Usmanov, with respectively 67 per cent and 30 per cent of shares. The remaining three per cent are small shareholders who will be the majority of the people in the room but have little voting influence. If the re-election of any director does go to a wider vote, Kroenke’s block would be decisive.

The key questions

Arsenal supporters want clarity on the dispute between Kroenke and Usmanov, and the long-term intentions of both men. Questions they would like to see answered include:

Has Kroenke ever met Usmanov and are there any plans to involve Usmanov on the board?

What are Kroenke’s long-term intentions and can he envisage any circumstances that would make him decide to sell?

How in practice does Kroenke think he can make Arsenal compete for the biggest trophies in football?

Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke More

Transfer strategy, ticket prices and commercial interests

What will happen

Questions that have been submitted by shareholders will be addressed.

These are largely supplied by the smaller shareholders, who are often members of the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust.

These are expected to include questions about the decision to award Wenger a new contract and the club’s transfer strategy, especially in relation to contract negotiations, but also wider issues such as the occupancy levels at the Emirates, the club’s commercial performance, the make-up of the board and the salary of executives, notably Gazidis.

These are largely answered by chairman Sir Chips Keswick – whose style and occasional risqué attempts at humour – are very much in the mould of the legendary former chairman Peter Hill-Wood.

Sir Chips, though, will occasional defer something if it is more clearly relevant elsewhere and Gazidis, Kroenke and Wenger do also sometimes answer.

Alexis Sanchez could leave Arsenal for free next summer More

The key questions

When Arsenal moved to the Emirates, the plan was to take the club to a new level but, if anything, the team look further from winning the Premier League. With this in mind, why did that strategy not work and are you still pursuing the same model of self-sustainability?

What did Gazidis mean when he talked about a summer “catalyst for change” and how was this delivered upon?

Arsenal ended up turning a profit in transfer sales this summer. How do you expect to bridge the gap and compete with the two Manchester clubs and Chelsea by doing this?

Does the financial impact of not qualifying for the Champions League mean that Arsenal would again have to make a profit on transfers?

By selling players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arsenal made a profit on transfers in the summer More

Why are so many players near the end of their contracts and how can we improve our renegotiation record?

How can the manager describe the contract situations of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil as 'ideal'?

How do you decide what areas of the squad were the transfer priority and did you look at reinforcing central midfield?

Is the club driving a hard enough bargain when it comes to commercial revenues? Is the fact that Arsenal have no sponsors on their shirt sleeves - they are one of the only Premier League teams not to exploit this - to do with the Emirates sponsorship deal?

Did the Premier League cost control rules restrict Arsenal during the summer, and how?

If clubs such as Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have been cited as examples to aspire to, should we not have a director of football?

Is the club concerned by the empty seats at home games and what is it doing to combat the issue? (Improved ticket Xchnage, home credits etc).

Arsenal’s vision and values

What will happen

Chief executive Gazidis will deliver his overview of Arsenal’s position both on and off the pitch, covering issues that will range from the transfer strategy and Arsenal’s finances to ticketing policies and the club's community work.

Expect off-field investments in training ground facilities and new appointments to the backroom staff to get a prominent mention.

Gazidis must tread a careful path between highlighting how he wants to drive change in the support structure to Wenger – and how a new contract negotiator Huss Fahmy and director of high performance Darren Burgess have been appointed – without making it sound like anyone other than Wenger is running the sporting side of the club.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis More

Gazidis also likes to talk more broadly about Arsenal’s vision, values and charitable work. His contribution feels all-together more slick and corporate than Sir Chips and usually includes a few slogans which, depending on your taste, are either inspirational or David Brent-esque.

Last year, he explained Arsenal’s values in four phrases: Be Together. Act With Class. Always Move Forward. Proud to be Arsenal.

The key questions

When it comes to Mr Gazidis, Arsenal fans will be more concerned with the following:

What did Ivan do to deserve a bonus of 50% more than his basic salary?

Wenger’s future

What will happen

Arsene Wenger will also address the meeting and speak, almost always off the top of his head and without notes, for about 10 minutes to the shareholders.

It is generally the highlight of the meeting and, even in years when the directors have been heckled, there is usually warmth and goodwill still towards the manager.

Wenger is usually quite skilful at disarming critics by starting with a self-deprecating joke about how long he has been at the club.

He will generally talk of his pride, commitment and loyalty but, like Gazidis, he is always big on the “values” of the club.

He has consistently argued that respecting the values of Arsenal comes before anything, even results. Those values, he often says, include giving young players their chance and a certain style of football. He will probably still defend his record and urge some perspective in a landscape where there is so much competing resource.

Arsene Wenger has been Arsenal's manager since 1996 More

Wenger usually also stresses that he really does have a squad that can compete to win the Premier League. It will be interesting this year, after such a mixed start, if he does again make that claim or sticks to emphasising how early it still is in the season and points out how Arsenal’s strength in depth will mean competing across competitions.

The AGM has generally come at a moment in the season previously when results are fairly positive but the mood is likely to be the most pessimistic for several years.

The key questions

Arsenal supporters are desperate to avoid yet another circus around the manager's future, and want to know:

When will a decision be made on whether Wenger will get another contract beyond the current one?

Arsenal are no closer to competing for the Premier League and Champions League, and in fact the team achieved their lowest ever finish under Wenger last season. With this in mind, why was he given another contract?

Who set the club's on-field targets?

Was the decision to give Wenger a new a deal unanimous, or one taken by Stan Kroenke alone?

What justification is there that there "was nobody better" - as Gazidis claimed - than Wenger within Arsenal's range?

Any other business

What will happen

The questions from the floor section of the meeting is when things gets more unpredictable and Arsenal’s control over what might be coming is lost. People are simply invited from the floor to pose their questions and anything might come up. Stan Kroenke is most likely to be asked questions directly at this point - although he has stopped making the £3 million ‘service’ payment to another of his companies that had previously been so controversial.

Wenger is usually also thrown some pointed questions about his selections or tactics. More random subjects often also arise, such as the price of food at the Emirates, how to improve the atmosphere or the quality of the sound system inside the stadium.

The key questions

This is the section of the meeting when most of the questions outlined above will be asked. They will all be answered, but whether supporters come away from it feeling much better informed remains to be seen.

Many Arsenal supporters are frustrated with how the club is run More

Long-term changes

What will happen

The meeting generally lasts around 90 minutes, with former chairman Peter Hill-Wood memorably wrapping one up by saying that there would now be time for "a sandwich and a glass of beer".

Shareholders generally do mingle for a tea and biscuit and a big queue always snakes back from the top table as people patiently wait for selfies and autographs from Wenger.

He always stays long enough to satisfy every request and takes time to speak with fans. Gazidis and Kroenke do also hang around, albeit more briefly, before retreating to a secure area, probably relieved that what must feel like something of an ordeal is over for another year.

The key questions

Many supporters dream of a world where their complaints are listened to, and would like to know whether substantive changes will be made to the way the club is run. Recent history suggests though that things will continue as they are for the foreseeable future.