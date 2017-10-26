Arsene Wenger's performance to be reviewed by board at the end of the season
Arsene Wenger has revealed that despite signing a new two year deal in the summer, his performance will be reviewed by the Arsenal board at the end of the season, prompting fresh speculation over his future.
After winning his third FA Cup in four years, Wenger signed a new deal to extend his 21 year reign by a further two years.
Last season the Gunners finished outside the top four for the first time in Wenger’s tenure and the campaign was troubled by off the field protests against the manager’s continued time at the club.
At the club’s annual general meeting, Wenger said he will “see where I go from there,” on the scheduled post-season assessment.
“I am 21 years at the club and I want to feel that I do well, and see what the board thinks of my performance.
“After that we decide where we go from there. But of course my desire has always been to respect my contracts,” Wenger clarified.
“I must tell you, my hunger, my commitment is bigger than ever,” the 68-year-old added. “But I will accept that of course when you have been at the club a long time, everybody questions that.
“I question myself a lot, don’t worry, to be better every single day.”
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal’s majority shareholder, Stan Kronke, said he is delighted with the job Wenger is doing but admits the club can do better.
“We want to be champions of everything. Premier League, Champions League. We have to do better but don’t sell short the FA Cup and Arsene’s record setting and consistency through 20 years.”
Kronke remains adamant the board made the right decision to renew Wenger’s contract which could take his time at the helm to 23 years.
“When you make decisions like that you are weighing lots of different factors but you hope that you weigh them correctly and come out with the right decision, I think we did that.
We have dealt with this lot and we believe Arsene is doing a great job and is the right guy. Ut’s easy to change coaches and people do it all the time. It’s harder not to do something.”