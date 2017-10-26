Arsene Wenger's performance to be reviewed by board at the end of the season

Wenger he will "see what the board thinks" at the end of the season. Getty

Arsene Wenger has revealed that despite signing a new two year deal in the summer, his performance will be reviewed by the Arsenal board at the end of the season, prompting fresh speculation over his future.

After winning his third FA Cup in four years, Wenger signed a new deal to extend his 21 year reign by a further two years.

Last season the Gunners finished outside the top four for the first time in Wenger’s tenure and the campaign was troubled by off the field protests against the manager’s continued time at the club.





At the club’s annual general meeting, Wenger said he will “see where I go from there,” on the scheduled post-season assessment.

“I am 21 years at the club and I want to feel that I do well, and see what the board thinks of my performance.

“After that we decide where we go from there. But of course my desire has always been to respect my contracts,” Wenger clarified.

Wenger was appointed Arsenal boss in August 1996.