Arsene Wenger can 'revolutionise' English football if he leaves Arsenal for FA, says Tony Adams

Arsene Wenger can revolutionise English football over the next decade if the Frenchman leaves Arsenal and joins the Football Association as technical director, Tony Adams has said.

The Frenchman signed a new two-year contract at the club on Wednesday, despite guiding the Gunners to their worst league finish in his 21-year tenure in north London.

But Adams, who has previously stated that the 67-year-old “couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag”, believes Wenger’s abilities could be put to better use with the FA.

Speaking to The Times, Adams told the FA to recruit the Frenchman and hand him the time and money to change the way England’s youngsters are taught at St George’s Park.

“If I was the head of the FA, I'd stick Arsene in at St George's Park, give him what he wants and give him 10 years to make a revolution in English football,” the former Arsenal captain said.

“No disrespect to Dan Ashworth [FA technical director], he's doing what he can but you want a guy like Arsene who knows football inside out to build the structure because we are going [struggling].”

But after Wenger committed his future at Arsenal until 2019, Adams is now concerned that the Frenchman is at risk of tarnishing his legacy at the club.

Adams continued: “Arsene's such a great human being, and for it all to crumble away around him, and with the abuse he's getting... it's so sad to see the most successful Arsenal manager of all time being treated this way.

“I got out at the top and people still love me at Arsenal because of that, and I'd hate them to hate Arsene for killing to club over the next two years if he holds on too long. I feel lots of love for him.”

