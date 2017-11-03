Arsene Wenger on Arsenal's approach at Man City: 'Sometimes the best way to defend is to attack'

Arsene Wenger has suggested that his Arsenal team are ready to attack Manchester City on Sunday after claiming that it could be more dangerous to adopt a defensively-orientated gameplan.

Arsenal won praise earlier this season for how they contained Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and they were similarly resilient in their last meeting with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, when they prevailed 2-1 after extra-time in the FA Cup semi-final.

City have scored 35 goals so far this season in only 10 Premier League games – 16 more than Arsenal – but Wenger is adamant that his team will not compromise on their attacking philosophy.

“We will try to play our game - we will not hide, put it that way,” he said. “You want to defend well but you cannot only be focused on defending. We want to play and have the ball and create dangerous situations. Sometimes the best way to defend is to attack.”

Asked if that would be too much of a risk given City’s form, Wenger said: “You have to accept the risk if you want to play football. You accept the gamble and the risk. It’s part of the game. You have to rate the risk. Is it a bigger risk only to defend if a team is very strong when they attack?

