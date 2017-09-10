Arsene Wenger: Arsenal's values persuaded me to turn down chance to manage Manchester United

Arsene Wenger has revealed it was the ‘values’ at Arsenal that persuaded him to turn down Manchester United when they asked him to replace Alex Ferguson as manager at Old Trafford.

Former United chairman Martin Edwards said in his newly released autobiography that he and then-chief executive Peter Kenyon met Wenger twice, once at the Frenchman’s house, to discuss replacing Ferguson after the latter announced he would retire in 2002. Wenger, at the time, was on course to lead Arsenal to their second Premier League-and-FA Cup double in five years.

“He was my number one choice,” wrote Edwards, adding, “Wenger did show a little bit of interest, enough to want to meet Peter Kenyon and me at his house in London to listen to what we had to say.

“For a while we thought there was a possibility of him joining us. But he felt he had started something with Arsenal and that his attachment to the club was too great.”

Confirming Edwards’ recollection Wenger said he turned Manchester United down “because I love the values of this club and, for me, a club is about values first. You speak about Man United, the evolution in the last 20 years [there is] very interesting. A lot has changed, but when I came here this club was about values that I love in sport.

“So I always question myself. ‘Yes, of course, Man United is attractive but am I happy here?’ The answer was ‘yes’.” said Wenger. Ferguson subsequently stayed, winning six more Premier League titles and the Champions League, before retiring in 2013. Wenger has remained at Arsenal, but winning, after that 2001-02 season, only one more league title.

View photos Wenger was approached by United in 2002 (Getty) More

He added, in a wry reference to complaints about his continued stewardship: “I was not tempted because I was always happy here, more than people are happy with me.”

Saturday’s 3-0 despatch of Bournemouth meant there was no audible discontent with Wenger, but Alexis Sanchez was a target. This was his first home match since a proposed move to Manchester City collapsed and the Chilean was met with a mix of boos and cheers when appearing as substitute.

Wenger said he had spoken to Sanchez and insisted the striker was concentrating on Arsenal. While not ready physically to play 90 minutes on Saturday after playing twice for Chile Sanchez could start Thursday’s Europa League tie against Cologne. “He is focused, he told me he is focused on the Premier League and Europa League,” said Wenger. He had a bad result with Chile against Bolivia [last week], but he came back full of desire and ready to play.

View photos Wenger decided to leave Alexis on the bench (Getty) More

