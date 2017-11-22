Arsene Wenger backs Danny Welbeck to make England's World Cup squad - so long as he can keep fit

Arsene Wenger has backed Danny Welbeck to make the England squad for the World Cup in Russia, if he can just stay fit.

Welbeck is due to return to the Arsenal team for tomorrow night’s Europa League group stage game at FC Koln after yet another frustrating absence.

Welbeck has played just once in the last two months, limping off after an hour against Watford on 14 October, and he has not played since. He has not played a full 90 minutes since August.

But Wenger is still optimistic about Welbeck’s season and has even backed the 26-year-old to make it into the 23-man squad for the World Cup in June 2018. He pointed to the example of Emmanuel Petit, who was only a fringe player for France during the 1997-98 season before becoming a key man at the World Cup that year, even scoring in the final.

“Danny has the potential to go,” Wenger said at his press conference at Cologne/Bonn airport on Wednesday evening. “If he is fit, he will go, I am convinced of that.”

“I have long experience,” Wenger explained. “I have known players who’ve won the World Cup who in November had no chance to go to the World Cup. I remember Petit in 1998, he made it in March, April, May, and was one of main players after the World Cup.”

Welbeck missed Euro 2016 with a knee ligament injury sustained just before the tournament, an injury that ruined the 2016-17 season for him as well as wrecking Roy Hodgson’s plans for France.

