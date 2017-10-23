Arsene Wenger believes 'luxury' of attacking options gives Arsenal best ever chance at winning League Cup

Jack Wilshere has impressed in Arsenal's non-Premier League games so much that he may feature in the first team soon - Arsenal FC

Arsene Wenger has suggested that Arsenal’s “luxury” of senior attacking options can make this his best ever chance to win the League Cup, which remains the one domestic trophy to have eluded him during his two decades in England.

Arsenal have reached four semi-finals and two finals under Wenger – losing against Chelsea in 2007 and then Birmingham City in 2011 – and face Norwich City at the Emirates on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals when Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi are all expected to start.

Wenger also has four other international forwards in his squad in Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck, meaning that there is no current prospect of him playing a predominantly developmental team in this competition.

There will still be some emerging players starting on Tuesday but, just as in the Europa League, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be blended with more experienced players like Jack Wilshere, Francis Coquelin, Mohamed Elneny and Mathieu Debuchy.

Of his attacking options, Wenger said: “That’s the luxury I have at the moment and the difficulty I have as well. All these players do well, play well and they deserve to play. Fortunately, we have important games every week, so I can give competition to everybody. We have so much offensive force on the bench as well. It’s really a strong point of the club.

Arsene Wenger believes his squad's strength in depth will give him his best ever chance of winning the League Cup