Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal's front line still has room for improvement despite Everton thrashing

Arsene Wenger was satisfied with his side's performance against Everton: Getty

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his side’s front line still has room for improvement despite the five-goal thrashing of Everton on Sunday afternoon.

For the first time this season Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette all started together, with each player finding the back of the net in the 5-2 victory.

But Wenger has insisted that Arsenal’s attack can still improve in the months ahead.

"There are still things to improve, but we created a lot of chances through our team movement, and if you add [Aaron] Ramsey with his penetrating runs, we caused Everton a lot of problems,” he told SFR Sport after the game.

"After that, it's easier for everyone to express themselves. I'm satisfied with the way we played. Our movement was good, and the quality of our passing was good.

Wenger was also pleased with his side’s response after falling a goal behind in the opening 15 minutes.

"We were tested mentally because we were losing 1-0. We got back into the game, and we finished the match in a very convincing way."

The Frenchman also spoke out on the continued debate over Lacazette and Olivier Giroud, the latter of who was overlooked for Sunday’s game at Goodison Park.

"Giroud, Lacazette -- it's a never-ending debate. I think both of them are very good players," he added.

"For me there's no difference, and each time it's very hard to decide who starts."