Arsene Wenger bites back at criticism from Arsenal club legends

Arsene Wenger responded to weeks of criticism from his own former players today, saying that they were not as faultless as they might look.

Ian Wright, Martin Keown, Paul Merson, Thierry Henry, Tony Adams and Lee Dixon have all been fiercely critical of Arsenal so far this season, as a disappointing end to the transfer window followed a 4-0 battering at Anfield two weeks ago.

But Wenger hit back in his press conference at London Colney this morning, saying that players who performed well under him were not blameless themselves, and that ultimately their criticism mattered less than the performances of the current Arsenal team.

“I always have problems understanding what a legend and what a legend isn’t,” Wenger said. “I have had all the players here and we speak today, but they all had their weaknesses as well. Don’t worry about that. They had their weak games as well, and their weak behaviours as well. Nobody was perfect.”

Wenger did not want to be dragged into a war of words with his former players but he clearly feels a sense of responsibility to stand up for his current team even as they begin their 13th consecutive season without a Premier League title.

“We have to take a distance with that as well, focus on our performance and not be dragged into any animosity,” Wenger sad. “We are all grateful for what they have done for the club, but what matters is always the players on the pitch who can defend the pride of the club.”

