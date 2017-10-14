Arsene Wenger blasts ‘scandalous’ Watford penalty that paved the way for Arsenal's downfall at Vicarage Road

Arsene Wenger was furious with the penalty decision that turned Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Watford this evening, describing it as “scandalous” and as a “creation” of referee Neil Swarbrick.

Watford scored their equaliser after Hector Bellerin was penalised for fouling Richarlison, as Troy Deeney converted from the spot. But Wenger could not accept that the penalty should have been awarded. “I say it was no penalty, it was a creation from the referee and that is it,” Wenger said.

“As a moment in the game it was absolutely important for Watford. I just think it was no penalty, and no goal.”

But Wenger stopped short of saying that he wants to see Richarlison retrospectively punished for going down. “I don’t want to interfere with referee’s decisions,” he said, “I just want the right decisions to be made during the game.”

Marco Silva admitted that the decision was “50-50” but fiercely defended his player against accusations of diving. “I respect the decision of the referee can be 50-50,” he said.

“It is not easy. I did not see that moment as a dive, I did not see it as simulation. The player felt a short contact and went down.” Silva pointed to the fact that Richarlison is the most-fouled player in the Premier League this season and said that he should be protected by referees.

