Arsene Wenger: I could sell Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in January

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he could sell Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil in January if their current contract situations are not resolved but is confident that his star striker will not lose his focus for Arsenal following Chile’s World Cup exit.

Sanchez was part of the Chile team that were eliminated from the World Cup on Tuesday – in part due to an error for Colombia by his Arsenal team-mate David Ospina – and will be assessed for both his mental and physical state when he returns to England this afternoon.

Ozil is now again fit and, while Wenger agreed that contract talks with the German were again progressing positively, he says that all options remain open. Wenger said that there was no deadline on reaching agreement but, when asked if he could “cut" his losses in January, he said: “Once you are in our situation, you envisage every solution. It is possible.”

That also includes, he stressed, both players extending deals that expire next summer: “I always said just because we didn’t find agreement, it doesn’t mean they will leave.

Both players are happy here – I hope the situation can turn around.”

Of Sanchez’s potential availability on Saturday against Watford, Wenger said: “I will have to speak with him, I watched the whole game [ against Brazil]. He got some special treatment in this game. It was a very physical game. Mentally I will have to assess the situation.”

Asked if being out of the World Cup would impact on Sanchez’s focus for Arsenal this season, Wenger said: “I don’t think so, I believe him, like Aaron Ramsey, are winners and they want to focus on winning things.

"The World Cup is a stimulant, when you don’t have it, you focus on your club and what you can achieve with the club.”

Danny Welbeck is also again available against Watford but Shkodran Mustafi is out for between four and six weeks with a torn thigh muscle and Laurent Koscielny will undergo a fitness test tomorrow on his Achilles tendon.