Arsene Wenger defends Jack Wilshere’s reaction during controversial Manchester City U23s clash

Arsene Wenger says he can “understand” Jack Wilshere’s reaction in Monday’s controversial under-23 match with Manchester City, insisting it came from frustration with his recent injury history.

The midfielder responded angrily to a rash challenge from City’s Matt Smith, before clashing with Tyreke Wilson as both players were ultimately sent off as arms went swinging.

While Wenger said he would have preferred if Wilshere hadn’t responded it all, he felt it was “a human reaction”. “At my stage and with my experience in football, I can understand a lot - especially what happened to him.

Wilshere thrusts his head into Smith after reacting badly to the tackle

Jack Wilshere was sent-off during an Arsenal Under-23s match

"Ideally he shouldn't have responded at all but when you have gone through what he has gone through, with bad tackles, it was a human reaction.

"At the moment he is working very hard to come back after his fracture so overall another setback would be terrible and it was a bad tackle.”

Wilshere’s future at the club is in doubt, as he is yet another player in the final year of his contract, but Wenger said it was up to him to show more consistency.

“You know how much I love Jack and his talent, I started him at the age of 17 but today in the football world you need to be a consistent presence and what is at stake for Jack is not his quality, his talent or his determination, it is whether he is a consistent presence at the top.

"I hope he can manage to do that and after nobody questions his quality.”