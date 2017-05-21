Arsene Wenger has a defensive crisis on his hands ahead of next week's FA Cup final against Chelsea

Wenger has something approaching a crisis on his hands: Getty

Arsenal have a defensive crisis on their hands with less than a week to go until their FA Cup final with London rivals Chelsea.

In their final Premier League match of the season at home to Everton, Arsene Wenger’s defence was hit by a mixture of suspension and injury, which could yet necessitate a tactical reshuffle against the league champions Chelsea at Wembley.

Arsenal went on to win the match 3-1, but missed out on qualification for the Champions League because of Liverpool’s victory over Middlesbrough, meaning they finish 5th.

But Wenger will have more pressing concerns with the FA Cup final just six days away.

Laurent Koscielny – Arsenal’s best defender this season – was sent-off early in the first-half against Everton after mindlessly lunging in on Enner Valencia.

The Frenchman will now serve an automatic suspension which will rule him out of the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Gabriel was then stretchered off in the second-half with what looked like a significant injury, meaning he is also unlikely to play against Chelsea.

Per Mertesacker came off the bench to replace him, marking his first appearance of the season.

German defender Shkodran Mustafi meanwhile missed the match because of sickness.

Rob Holding remains available, but Wenger may now decide to abandon the three-man defence that has served him so well in recent weeks. Should he wish to stay with the system, it is likely he will have to dip into his academy squad to bolster his substitutes bench.