Arsene Wenger expects 'winner' Alexis Sanchez to focus on Arsenal after Chile's World Cup heartbreak

Alexis Sanchez has already had to cope with one big recent disappointment after his proposed £60m move from Arsenal to Manchester City collapsed on deadline day. Now he has to cope with another, after Chile failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, what would have been his last World Cup at the peak of his powers.

Sanchez landed back in England on Thursday afternoon, meaning he can only have at most one training session before Arsenal play at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening. Many players would be so crestfallen by these twin set-backs – no move, no World Cup – that they would be sulking for months, devoid of motivation.

But Sanchez is a fighter and even though Wenger admitted he may have to sell his best player in January, he still eventually expects him to knuckle down and produce his best for as long as he still plays for Arsenal. It is not in Sanchez’s nature to mope and even if he will now spend next June and July a long way from Russia – possibly in transfer negotiations – Wenger is still backing him to keep going.

“You have always to set targets when you’re a football player,” Wenger said. “When one is gone, you focus on something else.”

There is no doubt that Sanchez was upset with what happened over the international break as Chile lost their last game 3-0 to Brazil while Peru fought back against Colombia – thanks to a David Ospina error – meaning that they took the play-off spot against New Zealand. Chile, winners of the last two Copa Americas, will not be in Russia next summer.

Wenger is anxious that the toll of the break – mental and physical – may hold his star player back from playing his best in the coming weeks.

“I watched the game yesterday,” said Wenger with a pronounced sigh. “What a physical game it was, with that number of fouls. Sanchez played against Dani Alves, that was a real battle, believe me. It’s worse to watch. He got some special treatment. It was a very physical game and mentally I will have to assess the situation when he comes back.”