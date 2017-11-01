Arsene Wenger gives Mathieu Debuchy hope of first-team Arsenal return - but as a centre-back

Arsene Wenger has revealed that exiled right-back Mathieu Debuchy is likely to feature more often for Arsenal, but as a centre back.

The Frenchman has had his time at the Emirates plagued by injuries since joining from Newcastle United in 2014 and picked up a hamstring injury in his only appearance of last season.

Hector Bellerin has since taken up the right-back berth on a full-time basis, restricting Debuchy to appearance in the Europa League and EFL Cup only but, ahead of Arsenal’s trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City, Wenger has revealed that he expects the 32-year-old to have a more permanent position at centre-back.

“Maybe his future is as a centre-back,” Wenger said of the player he told to leave the club in January. “He has the attributes because, despite his size, he's very good in the air.

“You think he couldn't play centre-back because he's not tall, but if you look at the number of balls he wins in the air, it's impressive.

“We are all very pleased for him here because he has gone through some very difficult moments with setbacks.

“The fact that he got through 120 minutes [in the Carabao Cup match with Norwich] the other night is a huge boost for him.

“He needs to recover now but from now on, he'll be a candidate to fight for the team places again.”