Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal aren't a better team without Mesut Ozil but hints at future without him

Mesut Ozil has played seven minutes for Arsenal in the last month, and they were a meaningless seven minutes at the end of a routine 2-0 home win over Brighton and Hove Albion. Since his last start, on 9 September, Arsenal have won five and drawn one. And that draw was the best performance of the lot, an energetic focused display in holding Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

It was a performance that Arsenal would have struggled to put in with Ozil in the team, given how much defensive running Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck did from the inside forward roles. And it was a display that suggested that for all of Ozil’s subtle brilliance and imaginative angles, there may be a bright future for this team even when he leaves.

Which is why Arsene Wenger, speaking at his press conference on Thursday morning, did not give the impression of a man desperate to rush his £42million signing back into the team. Ozil has been out with an injury but he is now he is back in training. “He is working hard now, he has only been back in training for one week, since Monday,” Wenger said.

But when asked if Ozil would be back in the team for Watford away, or to put any timescale on his return, Wenger demurred.

Of course Wenger wants Ozil back, but he will be one of a number of options in attacking midfield, rather than the indispensable man he was when he first arrived. “Of course he is important,” Wenger insisted. “But I have many players - we spoke about Jack [Wilshere], we spoke about Iwobi. They are all players who play in this similar position and it is very interesting because it gives me a lot of opportunities to keep them all focused and refreshed.”

Wenger still believes that Ozil wants to stay at Arsenal, even as his new contract offer remains unsigned. But he has been saying that for months now and it is just as likely he could leave in January rather than on a free next summer.