Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal will chase Thomas Lemar again next year after Monaco midfielder rejected transfer

Arsene Wenger also tipped Kylian Mbappe to become the world's best player: TF1

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Arsenal made a bid of £92m for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar and that the club will try to sign him once again next year.

The Gunners suffered a frustrating summer transfer window, having failed to land another star name to go alongside the signings of Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac.

In an interview with French television channel TF1 this weekend, Wenger said he tried his best to land the 21-year-old but he opted against a move to north London.





“Yes, we bid €100m (£92m) for Lemar. I wanted him. He decided to stay at Monaco,” Wenger said.

“Yes, we'll come back in for him.”

As well as the continued saga surrounding the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, Arsenal have suffered two defeats in their opening three games and are already six points off the pace in the Premier League.

Nevertheless Wenger said he “believes in the potential” about the season ahead and thinks Arsenal can win the Premier League under his tenure.

The former Monaco manager also weighed in on the promise of Kylian Mbappe – who secured a move from the principality to PSG on deadline day.

“He can be the next Pele,” Wenger added.

“He has no limit. He’s just 18 and is going to be stronger.

“He has a balanced game for a striker, he scores and gives the chances to score to his teammates. It’s the quality of great players.”