Arsene Wenger little sympathy for rival Antonio Conte over squad size complaints

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has expressed little sympathy for rival Antonio Conte after the Italian insisted that his Chelsea squad is too “small” on the eve of the new season.

The Blues boss declared ahead of last weekend’s Community Shield clash that the club still needs to make a series of new signings for their coming title defence, despite loaning out, releasing or selling a total of 28 players during this summer’s transfer window.

But speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Leicester, which raises the curtain for the new season on Friday night, Wenger was in mood to sympathise with his Italian rival.

When asked if he’d been surprised by Conte’s complaints, the Frenchman said: “Maybe, yes, he has the opposite problem. But if you look at the number of players on loan, they can call a few back.

“I have sympathy for him. But do I feel sorry for Chelsea as they don't have enough problems? Then no.”

Despite recruiting the likes of Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger, Conte has grown frustrated by the number of players who have departed the club this summer and is continuing his search for new signings.

As is Wenger, who admitted that he remains open for business.

“We are still open,” he said. “But of course at the moment I have 33 players and it's very difficult to manage on a daily basis such a high number.”

The Frenchman added that Manchester City have “been quite spectacular” in the transfer market, but suggested this season’s title races remains as open as ever.

“They have been quite spectacular in the transfer market. Man United as well. And it's not finished. Chelsea have bought Morata and have not lost Costa yet. And they will certainly buy more.

“In the middle of the transfer market it's difficult to predict. At the moment the most active have been United, City and Liverpool a bit.”