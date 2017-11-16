Arsene Wenger: North London derby a chance to show that Arsenal stronger than Tottenham

Arsene Wenger has pointedly reminded fans of both Arsenal and Tottenham that his team spent 20 years as the dominant North London club and dismissed the suggestion that they will now be “underdogs” in Saturday’s derby.

Having won the FA Cup and registered 75 points in finishing fifth, Wenger also argued that last season had generally been “quite positive” despite acknowledging the “big disappointment” of not finishing in the top four.

Tottenham finished second last season and, having just beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League, there is a perception that they have now overtaken Arsenal. Wenger, though, said that Arsenal would not be the underdogs when the two teams meet at lunchtime on Saturday.

“No, not at all,” he said. “Tottenham are a good side but we have the quality to win this game and that is what we want to show. One way to answer is on the pitch. We have no fear; we are focused on nullifying their strong points and expressing our strong points.

“It is a good opportunity to show we are the strongest. We’ll see at the end of the season. The real motivation is to do as well as our potential. The target is not to compare to Tottenham.”

North London barring rights are at stake Credit: GETTY IMAGES