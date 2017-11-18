Arsene Wenger outsmarts Mauricio Pochettino as Arsenal leave Tottenham with no answer at all

If there is a much-discussed power shift in north London, it was on this occasion Arsenal just shifting up through the gears, for a 2-0 win that should be much admired. A surprisingly tepid Tottenham Hotspur just couldn’t live with the home side’s ferocious tenacity, or find any response to it. Even if they could complain about key decisions, they couldn't complain about the fairness of the scoreline.

Arsene Wenger ensured his impressively front-loaded side were first to everything from the very start, and thereby got his first league win over Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine is meanwhile still waiting for what would only be his second win away to one of the top six. It still remains a ceiling that Spurs can’t really break even if they have cracked it once at Manchester City, and feels representative of the limitations they still have to overcome if Pochettino is to really overachieve and succeed at this club in the way his talent - and, perhaps more relevantly at the moment, his reputation - suggests he should.

That is all what makes it more surprising that there was an apparent complacency to Spurs here, as if they expected to just turn up and win, but that would is only one side of the story. The more important side was that Arsenal were so comprehensively better. It was a complete performance, a total victory, as befitting a selection that saw that complete front three of an alert Alex Lacazette, a purring Mesut Ozil and an ever-powerful Alexis Sanchez.

They were just in the zone here, and blew Spurs away.

Arsenal’s immediately strong start to the game was all the more striking because, for someone as tactically forensic as Pochettino and in a season where his team have shown such variety to their system, they seemed completely unprepared for Wenger’s approach to this match. Hugo Lloris’ backline just couldn’t handle the hyperactivity of Arsenal’s frontline.