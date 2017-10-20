Arsene Wenger proud of young Arsenal team's character in win in Belgrade

Arsene Wenger praised the character of his inexperienced Arsenal players in a hostile environment at Red Star Belgrade as they took a step towards the Europa League last 32.

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of the game with a stunning overhead kick moments after the hosts had been reduced to 10 men.

The 1-0 win keeps up Arsenal's perfect start to Group H as a spirited Red Star team hit the post in the first half and tested Petr Cech on a number of occasions before having Milan Rodic sent off in the closing stages.

Wenger saw the attitude of his squad questioned by Watford captain Troy Deeney following the Hornets' 2-1 Premier League win on Saturday.

The Frenchman, as well as both Per Mertesacker and Jack Wilshere, have defended the players since then and Wenger hailed his much-changed team - showing nine changes from the Watford game - for performing in the intimidating atmosphere of the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

"I agree with you not only in their performance, but they showed character as well," he said when asked if his young players had performed well. "It is not easy to express yourself at 18 years of age. To play in such a heated atmosphere shows how much resilience to stress (the players have), which is an important quality at our level.

"I believe that it was a very difficult game with high intensity in a very heated and supportive atmosphere for the local team and we kept going and trying to win the game, and them as well in fairness.

Wilshere was one of a number of second-string players who impressed in Serbia (Getty) More

"We played against a good Red Star team who were always dangerous on the counter-attack. Petr Cech made some good saves and in the end we got a win that gives credit to the mentality of the team."