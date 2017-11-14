Arsene Wenger reveals ambition to manage at a World Cup - but only after he leaves Arsenal

Arsene Wenger would love to manage at a World Cup at some point in his career: Getty

Arsene Wenger has revealed his ambition to one day coach at the World Cup - but not until he leaves Arsenal.

The Frenchman has long been linked with the Les Bleus national team job while England have considered him on more than one occasion.

And the Arsenal boss says that international management intrigues him, but only once his days in the domestic game are over.

"Maybe yes I will do it at some stage but until now I like to be involved every day in the life of a club because the real test is there," he told beIn Sports when asked if he wanted to manage at the tournament at some point in his career.

"Four or five weeks is a different experience, it's more concentrated but I believe the real experience of managing a team is on a daily basis. But I will not always have the physical strength to do that so maybe I will move into (international coaching).

"Yes [it’s tempting to coach at the World Cup], of course. I haven’t decided that, it’s a fact that my life is linked with football, in what way [in the future] it will be linked with my physical state.

"Until the end of my life I will be in football, I don’t know in what kind of [role] as a director, as a manager…as long as possible as a manager, but one day that will stop. But I will stay in football, of course."

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar looms as an option for Wenger, an option he refuses to rule out.

"Maybe, you never know!," he added.





