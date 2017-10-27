Arsene Wenger insists he can win title before leaving Arsenal after likening modern football to Brexit-bound Britain

Arsène Wenger has compared the “here and now” mentality of football fans to Brexit Britain but claimed that Arsenal’s dissenters are only reinforcing his self-belief, hunger and determination to win a fourth Premier League title.

Wenger told shareholders at Thursday’s annual general meeting that he would review his position next summer but made reference also to the environment in which he works and what he sees as a wider societal trend where past values and long-term planning make way for instant results.

“I think that the club is first about values, and in the modern game we lose a little bit the perspective of what is important and what is not,” he said.

“It is always here and now – and the now is permanent and the judgement is forever. It is in society as well. You have the same example with Brexit. It’s just here now, but where do we go from there? Nobody really knows. Maybe it is good. Maybe it is bad. I don’t know. But nobody has explained what will happen in the future if we do that.”

Warming to his sociological theme, but refusing to say whether Brexit – or indeed his own eventual exit – might be a positive or negative thing, he compared how people now sought money and fame. “Five hundred years ago, the target for people was to be a saint,” he said. “Fifty years ago it was a hero in war. Today, it’s a billionaire, even more a celebrity. That is instant. Here, now. But it has to be sustained by something.

Wenger admitted he is more driven than ever