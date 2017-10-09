Arsene Wenger warns Jack Wilshere that new contract is on the line as midfielder bids to prove fitness

Jack Wilshere is back in the Arsenal ranks after spending last season at Bournemouth: Getty

Arsene Wenger has warned Jack Wilshere that a new Arsenal contract deal is on the line as he bids to prove his fitness and worth to the Frenchman.

The 25-year-old has been struck down by repeated injuries throughout his career, the most recent of which was a hairline fracture to his left fibula which saw him miss the remainder of the 2016/17 campaign.

After returning from his spell at Bournemouth last season, Wilshere has made three appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this term.

He notably impressed against BATE Borisov late last month, in which he played all 90 minutes of the 4-2 win.

With his contract set to run out next summer, Wenger has urged the midfielder to prove his fitness should he wish to sign a new deal at the club.

Wenger told beIN Sports: "Jack Wilshere struggled historically with repeated injuries and no one could question his talent, nobody would question his exceptional ability to beat people with the ball.

"But in this job you need to have health. The requests and demands of the competition, physically, are so high and you can only be at your best if you can play at least 10 games on the trot. That's what's at stake for Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere in action against BATE Borisov (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)