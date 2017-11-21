The art of bowling fast and batting against it with Mitchell Johnson and Michael Vaughan
Watch Michael Vaughan and Mitchell Johnson offer their guidance to facing and delivering fast bowling in an Ashes series and what daunting prospect awaits for the opening batsmen.
Johnson explains his reasons behind why his "arm-pit delivery" was his preferred ball and demonstrates how he would wrap his fingers around the ball to cause maximum damage.
Vaughan dissects when and how he would turn to his seamers in order to create a "moment" in a match.