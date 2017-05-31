Arturo Vidal messaging Alexis Sanchez to trade Arsenal for Bayern Munich to 'be in a big team'

Arturo Vidal is urging Chile teammate Alexis Sanchez to turn his back on Arsenal and take the “opportunity to be in a big team” at Bayern Munich.

Sanchez is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates and is likely to leave this summer with Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern all keen on signing him.

With Arsene Wenger’s future now set for another two years, Arsenal’s priority is keeping the 28-year-old and fellow top earner Mesut Ozil, who also has 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Sanchez is currently on international duty with Chile and Vidal has revealed he has been using the break to persuade the forward to join him at the Bundesliga champions.

He also revealed he was trading WhatsApp messages with Sanchez to persuade him to move to Germany.

Speaking to reporters in Chile, Vidal said: “I told him it was the opportunity for him to be in a big team.

“If he wants to compare with the best, he has to go to the best team.”