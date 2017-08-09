Asamoah confident of Rivers United’s topflight safety

The Pride of Rivers forward has assured fans of the team that they are all doing their best to ensure that they don’t go on relegation

Godbless Asamoah is upbeat about Rivers United's survival in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.

A draw against Katsina United on Monday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium saw the Pride of Rivers suffer another setback in their fight against relegation. But the striker is confident they 'can do it'.

“The result wasn’t what we expected at all. We did everything possible to hold on to the lead but they surprised us at the last minute of the match. We are disappointed with the result because it has put in further danger on the league table,” Asamoah told Goal.

“We were expecting we would take the three points having taken the lead in the first half but own opponents had other plans. We apologize to our fans and supporters for the home draw and we are promising them that we shall approach the remaining matches as if our lives depend on them.

“We shall go for our next match with the determination that we are going to win. We won’t disappoint our fans in our remaining five matches. We know we can do it,” Asamoah concluded.

Rivers United are presently 18th in the league table with 42 points from 33 matches and they face fellow relegation strugglers, Remo Stars in their next league encounter on Sunday.