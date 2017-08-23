Asamoah still missing as Ghana name squad for Congo clash

The Juventus star continues his international sabbatical as he has not been summoned by coach Kwesi Appiah

There is still no return for Kwadwo Asamoah as Ghana named their squad for the upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifying double-header against Congo.

Having regained full fitness following an injury battle since 2014, the Juventus star was widely speculated to have informed the GFA of his intentions to return to national duty.

His name, however, is conspicuously missing on the 24-man list announced on Wednesday.

Also absent are Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Adam Kwarasey who all missed the last batch of assignments in June and July.

Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris and Chicago Fire winger David Accam, who both played in July's loss to the USA, have been ignored this time around.

However, Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp and Italy-based Afred Duncan earn a recall after some time in the wilderness.

Dutch-born winger Edwin Gyasi, who plays for Norwegian side Aalesund, has been invited for the first time ever.

Ghana, currently third in Group E, host Congo on September 1, four days before the return leg in Brazzaville.

Full Squad:

Goalkeeper: Richard Ofori (Martizburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Bakaksehir, Turkey)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Andre Ayew (West Ham United, England), Kwadwo Poku (Miami FC, USA), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Edwin Gyasi (Aalesund FC, Norway), Gideon Waja (Wafa), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Ebenezer Ofori (VfB Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Swansea City, England), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland)