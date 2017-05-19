Asensio, Deulofeu and Illarramendi named in Spain squad

Julen Lopetegui has made one or two surprise choices for his squad for a friendly against Colombia and a World Cup qualifying clash against Macedonia

Real Madrid youngster Marco Asensio and AC Milan's Gerard Deulofeu have been included in Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad for the June international matches.

Deulofeu, who has impressed while on loan in Serie A from Everton, scored his first international goal in the 2-0 friendly win over France in March and has retained his place as a reward.

Asensio, 21, made his Spain debut in the Euro 2016 warm-up match against Bosnia-Herzegovina last May but has not appeared for the national team since.

Real Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi is also included, as is Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa. Manchester United's Juan Mata, who has recently returned to action following groin surgery, again misses out.

Spain take on Colombia in a friendly on June 7 before a World Cup qualifying clash with Macedonia four days later.

The Real Madrid players named in the squad, who include Asensio, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho and Alvaro Morata, are expected to miss the Colombia match due to the Champions League final on June 3.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa (Athletic Bilbao), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Pedro (Chelsea), David Silva (Manchester City), Vitolo (Sevilla)

Forwards: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Chelsea), Gerard Deulofeu (AC Milan, on loan from Everton), Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid)