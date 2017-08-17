Asensio: Real Madrid deserved Supercopa title

The 21-year-old star was delighted to have contributed two goals against Barca in the Supercopa de Espana

Marco Asensio said Real Madrid were the better team and deserved to win the Supercopa de Espana as the Spanish sensation revelled in his two goals against Barcelona.

Asensio was front and centre as Madrid sealed a 5-1 aggregate triumph with a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Having scored from long range in the first leg, Asensio was at it again with another stunning strike to give La Liga and Champions League titleholders Madrid a fourth-minute lead in the capital.

PSG troll Barca with Neymar tweet

"My two goals in the Spanish Super Cup were great and I will look back on them fondly," the 21-year-old star said.



"The fans show us incredible support and so naturally we want to reward them with titles.

"We were playing at home and had to really turn it on, and we created opportunities. We played the better football over the tie."

Madrid's title defence starts away to Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.