Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi

Zinedine Zidane told Marco Asensio the Real Madrid attacker's left foot was the best he had seen since Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio revealed coach Zinedine Zidane had told him his left foot was the best he had seen since Lionel Messi.

Asensio has made an impressive start to the season, scoring four goals in six matches for Madrid.

The 21-year-old Spain international has been lauded for his performances, and Zidane has clearly been impressed.

Asensio said the Frenchman had compared him to Barcelona maestro Messi, who is arguably the best player in the world.

"Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine," he told COPE.

"I was a little impressed, because Messi is a piece of a footballer."

Messi has helped Barcelona make a fine start to the LaLiga season, Ernesto Valverde's men claiming three wins from as many games despite Neymar's €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio, whose team has collected just five points from their opening three games, said he was surprised Barca were unable to keep Neymar.

"We thought it was strange that Neymar left Barcelona," he said.

"He was an important player for them and they couldn't hold onto him. It seemed a bit strange."