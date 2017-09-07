Ashadi: Katsina United target topflight stay vs. Enyimba

The Chanji Boys’ midfielder said their aim is to get a favourable result against the People's Elephants as they eye another season in the topflight

Katsina United midfielder, Destiny Ashadi says they must to go Calabar with the belief they can secure their Nigerian toipflight status.

The Chanji Boys visit Enyimba to consolidate on their 3-0 victory over Remo Stars last week.

And they aim to ease their relegation worries against the People's Elephants at the U.J Eusene Stadium in their final league fixture of the season on Saturday.

“We have a tough game in Calabar and we are going to give it our best shot. Enyimba are a tough side but we shall make them know that we are up to the task,” Ashadi told Goal.

“It has been a season to remember for me and Katsina United. We were written off at the beginning of the season and here we are on the cusp of premier league safety.

“The invitation to the Super Eagles’ camp [WAFU] is a good development for me. I have been waiting for it patiently and I am delighted with it. I will go there to show them what I have. I want to go there and prove my worth after I have ensured my team’s topflight stay.

Two goals from Chinedu Udechukwu and another one from Frank Kape ensured that Katsina United moved to 12th in the league table with 52 points from 37 games and they will stay in the elite division if they get a draw or avoid a battering in Calabar.