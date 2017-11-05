Ashadi unsure of Katsina United future

The Chanji Boys’ midfielder says he is not certain if he will remain with the club in the 2017-18 season

Katsina United midfielder, Destiny Ashadi is tight lipped regarding his next destination after his impressive display in the 2016-17 season has seen a number of clubs circling for his signature.

The player informed Goal that he reported for pre-season with the Chanji Boys but has taken permission from the team to attend to 'private issues'.

“I can’t say this is where I will play next season yet. I have reported for the pre-season with Katsina United but nothing has been concluded yet. I believe by next week I should be able to tell where I will be playing,” Ashadi told Goal .

“I am not presently in Katsina. I sought permission to go and attend to private issues. I am seeking divine direction regarding my next move. I had a season to remember last season and I know I won’t be short of offers but I want to be careful.

“Whatever it is I will be eternally grateful to Katsina United for giving the chance to prove myself and if I fail to get acceptable bid, I will be glad to remain with them,” he concluded.