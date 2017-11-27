Ashes 2017: Australia got into Jonny Bairstow's 'head', says Steve Smith

Australia captain Steve Smith believes his team got into Jonny Bairstow’s ‘head’ by sledging him over the Cameron Bancroft incident which resulted in his pivotal dismissal in England’s second innings collapse.

Bairstow was sledged from the moment he started his innings on Sunday by the Australia players who used the Bancroft headbutt to wind up England’s wicket-keeper batsman.

At first Bairstow responded well as he tried to rebuild the England innings with Moeen Ali but as wickets fell and the pressure grew, he played a poor shot caught at third man trying to ramp a short ball from Mitchell Starc.

Bairstow was position at seven to bat with the tail but once he was the eighth wicket to fall for 41, the rest of the innings was blown away within 10 balls.

Australia believe they have successfully targeted one of England’s main players and Bairstow can now expect plenty more when the series resumes with the pink ball day-nighter in Adelaide later this week.

Bairstow shakes the hand of Bancroft at the end of the first Test Credit: Getty Images More