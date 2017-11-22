Ashes 2017: Australia injury scare with Glenn Maxwell called up as cover for David Warner

Australia have been forced to call up cover for David Warner just a day before the first Test: Getty

Australia have added Glenn Maxwell to their squad as cover for David Warner - even though the opener remains confident he will be fit to face England in the first Ashes Test.

The absence of Warner would be a huge blow to Australia at their Gabba 'fortress', where they have not lost to England since 1986/87 eight tours ago.

The combative batsman has assured his team-mates he will be fit to take guard in Brisbane on Thursday morning, having managed to overcome some remaining discomfort from his stiff neck to practise in the nets on the eve of the opening Test.

Nonetheless, shortly after captain Steve Smith relayed that update at his pre-match press conference, Cricket Australia announced they were calling up batting all-rounder Maxwell.

Warner cricked his neck taking a high catch in fielding drills on Tuesday.

A day later, though, his captain said: "Davey's going well. He's just had a hit ... he's very confident, and he says he's good to go. I think he's improved a fair bit over the last 24 hours. We hope he can continue improving and be 100% at 10 o'clock in the morning."

Shortly before the announcement that Maxwell is to join the squad, Smith confirmed as-yet-unnamed cover for Warner was on its way.

"They're thinking about it at the moment," he said. "But as I said, Davey's confident he'll be okay. There's a good chance someone will be in on cover, but I'm not sure who at this stage."

Warner admitted 24 hours ago that his main problem was a pretty basic one for any batsman - being able to look in the right direction without too much pain from his neck.

Warner remains confident he will be fit to play in Brisbane (Getty) More

Smith felt able to make light of that issue, though, when he referenced the famous square-on stance of Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Warner, his captain reports, will borrow from the West Indies great if necessary.

"He said he'll even bat like Shivnarine Chanderpaul if he has to, and face the other way," said Smith.