Ashes 2017: Australia suffer mini injury crisis ahead of series opener

Australia’s Ashes plans were thrown into doubt on the eve of the series with two of their top order batsmen suffering injuries.

David Warner was unable to bat properly in the nets for the second day running due to a neck injury and Shaun Marsh, who has been picked to bat at six, has a stiff back.

Allrounder Glenn Maxwell has been added to the Australia squad as cover. Warner pulled a muscle in his neck during fielding drills on Tuesday and batted for only a few minutes in the nets on Wednesday due to the pain. He only faced throwdowns from the coaching staff rather than proper bowling, playing a couple of pull shots but soon left for further treatment.

Marsh batted in the nets but complained of a stiff back afterwards. The fact only one player has been called up as cover so far suggests Australia are confident one will be fit for the start of tomorrow’s first Ashes Test and Steve Smith, the captain, tried to sound hopeful that Warner will play.

“Davey's going well. He's just had a hit … he's very confident, and he says he's good to go,” said Smith. “I think he's improved a fair bit over the last 24 hours. We hope he can continue improving and be 100 per cent at 10 o'clock in the morning. He said he'll even bat like Shivnarine Chanderpaul if he has to, and face the other way.”

Shaun Marsh is also struggling with injury ahead of the first Test Credit: PA More