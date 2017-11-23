Ashes 2017: Australia vs England first Test, day two live score updates

11:32PM

Play! Starc swings the second ball into Malan's pads but is bowling ratpower first up and the left-hander leans into a firm flick to deep midwicket for four. It runs down the hill and has the legs to beat the diving fielder. He leaves the last as it bounces high outside off-stump. That's the 200 up for England, which is greeted with the final verse of Jerusalem.

11:28PM

Here come the fieldsmen and we will begin in a couple of minutes.

11:22PM

And we will begin with the last three balls of Starc's first over with the new ball. Australia used a review with the final ball of last night/this morning's play for so have one left for the next 477 balls - should England last that long, of course. (And if they do, I shall be dancing a solo jig around the deserted newsroom, singing Johnners' Ashes song:

When we arrived people said/ The Aussies would leave us for dead/ But we knew we would prove them wrong/ And that's why we're singing this song/ Oh! The feeling is great/ For losing is something we hate

11:17PM

11:09PM

Good evening

Rob Bagchi here, your guide for the first two sessions.

“Where there is no beauty, there is no cricket,” wrote Neville Cardus and though eulogies about picturesque venues in Australia are reserved, proprietorially, by those besotted by the Adelaide Oval, Wollongabba had a charm all its own. The jacarandas, eucalyptus and agapanthas used to offset the electiric, plastic hues of the eskies carried by the thousands of banana benders making their annual pilgrimage to the Test. Now the ground, with its clever trompe l’oeil seat colours designed to gull you that they’re all occupied at first glance, has joined most of the rest as a living tribute to the beauty of nothing more than poured concrete. Yet wherever you look, you can’t help but be captivated by the verdant emerald of the grass illuminated by the tyrannical severity of a phosphorescent sun. That brightness, as much as any memory of play, is the essence of the Ashes in Australia for me.

Last night’s play ended with the match evenly – that is to say precariously – poised. James Vince, a batsman whose selection I must here admit to having characterised as being cheerled by some of the most high profile gung ho commentators in the game, batted beautifully and, above all, at least until taking on Nathan Lyon’s arm, intelligently. The brittle promise of his innings against Pakistan in the summer of 2016 was transformed in front of our half-lidded eyes into something altogether more substantial. Mark Stoneman batted with great diligence and Dawid Malan demonstrated great judgment and execution to smear the bad balls and survive the rest. The three weakest links in England’s batting line-up have all proved themselves to one degree or another.

However, danger lies ahead as it always does at the Gabba. The pitch will not harden all that much until mid-afternoon but Mitchell Starc finding his range and Josh Hazlewood overcoming his peculiarly tepid first day could still help Pat Cummins blow England away for an uncompetitive score and Lyon can bowl as dry as ‘a pommie’s bathmat’ in the words of Barry McKenzie. Much depends on the pluck and ingenuity of Moeen, Malan, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes. It will not be comfortable viewing initially but after yesterday we can say England are a damn sight tougher than most pundits had deduced.

11:03PM

The 'big first hour'

From Nick Hoult in Brisbane...

One of the most common cricket utterances during a Test match is the ‘big first hour’. Both James Vince and Pat Cummins said it yesterday in the post-play press conferences, signalling that the opening exchanges today will dictate which team is on top.

It rarely works out that way. England will be hoping Moeen Ali does his best David Gower impression and smokes boundaries to grab the initiative and Australia will be desperate for the Gabba pitch to live up to its usual characteristic of being quicker on the second day.

There was overnight rain in Brisbane but it is hotter today than yesterday. If the pitch is baked hard, Australia’s quick bowlers, armed with a second new ball only three balls old, promise to give us the first real glimpse of their menace. Conversely, the harder ball, quicker pitch could suit England’s lower-order stroke-players - Moeen, Malan and Bairstow. Perhaps for once the ‘big first hour’ cliche will ring true.

Pressure is already on the Australia selectors. The Tim Paine call-up is under scrutiny after his error yesterday when he dropped his only chance off Vince. Shaun Marsh has not even had a bat yet but questions are being asked about picking a player with such a chequered fitness record. David Warner let slip in his on-field interview during yesterday’s rain break that Marsh had been given ‘a jab’ to get him on the field. There are big concerns over whether his back will last the series.

Plenty of headlines in Australia this morning stating that Vince and Mark Stoneman are ‘no names no more’ after announcing their arrivals in Ashes cricket on day one. Time for Malan to do the same? He looked comfortable against the pace bowlers, enjoying the ball coming on to the bat and playing a lovely cut or two. It was Lyon, spinning the ball past his outside edge who caused him problems. Big first hour indeed.