Ashes 2017: Australia vs England first Test day four live score updates
- Joe Root passed an overnight concussion test and is fit to bat
- Australia vs England, first Test: live Ashes scoreboard
- Analysis: England need greater support for ever-dependable James Anderson and Stuart Broad
Good evening from London
Rob Bagchi here, your guide for the first two sessions of the fourth day's play of the first Ashes Test from the Gabba. So, how are you feeling? Something like this?
General Melchett Ah, tally-ho, yippety-dip and zing zang spillip! Looking forward to bullying off for the final chukka?
Captain Blackadder Permission to speak.
[Baldrick is silent]
Captain Blackadder Answer the General, Baldrick!
Private Baldrick I can't answer him, sir, I don't know what he's talking about.
General Melchett Are you looking forward to the big push?
Private Baldrick No, sir. I’m absolutely terrified.
Well, we are here again. Is it ‘Hello darkness, my old friend’ or are there genuine grounds, if not quite for optimism then for a certain equanimity bout England’s predicament this morning, seven ahead with two wickets left and a packed Gabbatoir with 20,000 banana benders baying for their blood?
The answer, objectively, is an emphatic ‘yes’. The pitch may have quickened up a little, two of Australia’s bowlers are an all-important 5mph quicker consistently than Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Jake Ball and Nathan Lyon is both more accurate and gives it a far bigger rip than the still-recuperating Moeen Ali. Moreover once the keel is holed, the England ship tends to go down remarkable quickly.
Yes there are cracks but there are no serpents in this pitch, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have already bowled 33 overs and Josh Hazlewood 28, Joe Root may have been hit but is a talent for all the ages, Mark Stoneman has an admirable obdurate streak, while Dawid Malan, Mooen and Jonny Bairstow are all capable of playing match-winning innings.
Let us turn our minds back to Johannesburg 12 years ago when South Africa overtook England’s first innings score and seemingly ruled out an away victory from the possible results, Andrew Strauss and Rob Key fell cheaply, Shaun Pollock Makhaya Ntini were steaming in with the Bullring at their backs but Marcus Trescothick rallied to make 180 and Matthew Hoggard rolled South Africa over with seven for 61.
And instead of worrying about the trial they'll face, let's see it as a tremendous, inspiriting opportunity:
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he'll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall their names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words—
Joe the King, Stoneman and YJB,
Malan and Moeen, Anderson and Woakes/Broad
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb'red.
This story shall the good man teach his son
Whistling in the dark? Absolutely. I’m sounding like Percy Edwards all alone here in the Telegraph offices in arctic Victoria. But rather that than succumbing too early to the fear. Join us as I watch the screen through the splayed-finger mask of one hand while typing with the other. In four years here I've yet to locate the drinks cabinet. Tonight might be a good night to crack that search ...
Root is fit to bat
Good morning from Nick Hoult in Brisbane
And we begin with some news about England's captain:
Joe Root was sent for a precautionary concussion test on Saturday night after he was hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc bouncer as the first Ashes Test in Brisbane hotted up on the third day.
Root was wobbled by a blow to the peak of his helmet when he was on nought and the match was held up while he was checked on the field by the team doctor and changed his helmet.
It is England & Wales Cricket Board protocol that after a blow to the head a player is monitored for concussion and Root passed the test on Saturday evening. He was checked again when he arrived at the ground this morning. Root netted before play and the ECB expect him to continue his innings as normal.
The ECB tightened up its concussion regulations in the wake of Phillip Hughes's death and a spate of nasty facial injuries in county cricket.
Any player diagnosed with concussion is immediately withdrawn from any ongoing match and faces a minimum of a week out of cricket, which would have made Root unavailable for the second Test in Adelaide.
The wear and tear of an Ashes Test included Moeen Ali complaining of a cut to his spinning finger which hindered his bowling in Australia’s first innings while James Anderson was troubled by a bruise to his shoulder sustained while batting.