Ashes 2017: Australia vs England first Test day four live score updates

11:25PM

Good evening from London

Rob Bagchi here, your guide for the first two sessions of the fourth day's play of the first Ashes Test from the Gabba. So, how are you feeling? Something like this?

General Melchett Ah, tally-ho, yippety-dip and zing zang spillip! Looking forward to bullying off for the final chukka? Captain Blackadder Permission to speak. [Baldrick is silent] Captain Blackadder Answer the General, Baldrick! Private Baldrick I can't answer him, sir, I don't know what he's talking about. General Melchett Are you looking forward to the big push? Private Baldrick No, sir. I’m absolutely terrified.

Well, we are here again. Is it ‘Hello darkness, my old friend’ or are there genuine grounds, if not quite for optimism then for a certain equanimity bout England’s predicament this morning, seven ahead with two wickets left and a packed Gabbatoir with 20,000 banana benders baying for their blood?

The answer, objectively, is an emphatic ‘yes’. The pitch may have quickened up a little, two of Australia’s bowlers are an all-important 5mph quicker consistently than Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Jake Ball and Nathan Lyon is both more accurate and gives it a far bigger rip than the still-recuperating Moeen Ali. Moreover once the keel is holed, the England ship tends to go down remarkable quickly.

Mark Stoneman drives confidently during a testing, invigorating 16 overs last night Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images More