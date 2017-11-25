Ashes 2017: Australia vs England first Test, day three: live score updates

1:03AM

Pounding the ball in takes a physical toll so Woakes is going to have a breather and there'll be a couple of pre-new pill overs of spin from Moeen. Ach. He tosses up a full toss second ball and Paine smears it through extra cover for four. That's DRINKS . England's lead is 110.

1:01AM

You can see the tactic in action here.

And how it almost nailed Smith as well as surprising him.

A single for Paine out to midwicket. That pre-match quip about Australian bodyline tactics has been replaced by Aussie pundits talking about it's implementation by England here. It's leg theory, actually.

12:57AM

OVER 74: AUS 187/5 (Smith 72* Paine 6*)

Root has his fielders in the legside trap 25 yards inside these enormous boundaries, asking Smith if he has the cojones to go over them. So far he has metaphorically bitten his fist and refused to do so when the ball is above nipple height but it must be purgatory for him. England have employed a stranglehold with this tactic.

12:51AM

OVER 73: AUS 186/5 (Smith 72* Paine 5*)

As an instinctive hooker, Smith is having his patience and restraint thoroughly tested. The field is set with six men on the legside and Ball is banging in some half-trackers. He tries to uppercut one over the slips but misses and ducks a couple. England have shackled him in his discomfort zone his past few overs.

12:45AM

OVER 72: AUS 186/5 (Smith 72* Paine 5*)

Woakes follows Ball's lead and bounces Smith. It doesn't get up sufficiently but Smith still looked a little shaky when hurriedly pulling it for a single. The bumper to Paine lacks even more vim and Paine easily swivels on it to pull for another single. A lap-pull as it were. Root has gone the full funk, stationing three men out on the hook for Smith, fiddling with the field after every ball. Woakes bounces him again and he gets on top of it and steers it down to fine leg for a single.

12:42AM

OVER 71: AUS 183/5 (Smith 70* Paine 4*)

Ball's Plan A is to bang it in to Smith - the first trampolines so high that it's called a wide but he then does him with a beauty that spits up towards Smith's breast. It surprised Smith and he raised his bat in front of his ribs and it popped off the shoulder but fell five yards short of second slip. Smith sensibly gets down the other end with a push into the covers before Paine climbs into a wide one and skelps it through point with a lovely back-foot drive for four.

12:36AM

OVER 70: AUS 177/5 (Smith 69* Paine 0*)

Woakes is hitting the high 80s consistently but has not yet eradicated the one loose ball an over. He's skidding it on to Paine after Smith flicks the first ball of his new spell off his shins for a single. Paine gets his nose over the ball in solid defence. Scyld Berry rates his keeping and batting very highly. It will be interesting to see if all that promise of five years ago is all the better for the maturing. Double change, Ball will replace Anderson.

12:31AM

OVER 69: AUS 176/5 (Smith 68* Paine 0*)

The run of dot balls ends at 22 but Anderson begins the over with four, pinning Smith back in his crease with two bouncers before tempting him to have a drive with two very full ones. He defends them then flicks a single off his hip for a single. Woakes is replacing Broad, presumably to have a blow before the new ball.

12:27AM

OVER 68: AUS 175/5 (Smith 67* Paine 0*)

The length wasn't there to drive but Broad wove a web and lured Marsh into it. The ball struck the bat just beneath the Gray Nicholls logo which spooned it up. As the ball was in the air the fielders' cries of 'catch it' were echoed by we happy few here in Victoria. Wicket maiden and a testing one for Paine after six years out of the Test side. Broad got one to hit a ridge and square Paine up as he fended it down through the slips.

12:21AM

Wicket!!

Marsh c Anderson b Broad 51Terrific from Broad. Thirteen dot balls built the pressure and then he rolled his fingers down the inner half of the ball to slow it down and Marsh chipped it to wide mid-off to end the partnership at 99. FOW 175/5

12:20AM

OVER 67: AUS 175/4 (Smith 67* Marsh 51*)

A deft touch from Anderson in his followthrough pushes Smith's drive on to the stumps at the non-striker's but Marsh had his bat firmly grounded. Anderson has hit his straps now, using some scrambled seam and the one he holds back to keep Smith guessing and it works to an extent because Smith, uncharacteristically, throws his arms at one that was too wide to punch off the back foot and almost snicked it. Another maiden. Back to basics.

12:15AM

OVER 66: AUS 175/4 (Smith 67* S Marsh 51*)

Definitely some movement from Broad to Marsh, the fruits of a fuller length, but the comeback kid's defences prove pretty solid until the final ball which is a bit of a loose drive that squirts back to the bowler. Maiden.

12:12AM

OVER 65: AUS 175/4 (Smith 67* S Marsh 51*)

No, something doesn't feel right about Anderson and Broad so far this morning. Anderson bookends three good, full, testing balls with two loose ones, sitting up and begging to be hit. Anderson punches the first off the back foot to the cover sweeper for a single and Marsh raises his fifty witha square drive behind point for three. Australia whittle England's lead down to 127.

12:08AM

OVER 64: AUS 171/4 (Smith 66* S Marsh 48*)

Broad opts for round the wicket to Marsh. Australia's tactic of peppering England's batsmen yesterday when Malan and Moeen survived the opening hour has its attractions for the commentators but they concede that England's bowlers aren't as quick to execute it properly. Marsh tries to flick into the legside but inside-edges it into his pad. He waits and waits for the short one and cuts it crisply with a bat halfway between vertical and horizontal for four behind point. Smith stops Broad before his delivery stride for a breach of etiquette and the laws because Marsh had his head down and didn't see that point - Stoneman - moved during Broad's run-up. Bad form. England look a little flat.

12:02AM

OVER 63: AUS 167/4 (Smith 66* S Marsh 44*)

Smith lines himself up for Anderson's sixth-stump line and crashes a back-foot drive through the covers for two. Geoffrey Boycott says England 'need another Plan B' against him, go straighter. A two-letter alphabet? Anderson maintains that line, back of a length and Smith defends three. He hasn't had to lean into anything yet - until the last ball finally draws him forward and there was some movement. Reverse? Possibly but it was gentle.

11:58PM

Here come the players

Joe Root is frantically shining the ball, having taken custody of it from the umpires. Jimmy Anderson will take the first over, 18 until the new ball.

11:52PM

Damien Fleming on Steve Smith

The Bowlologist thinks England have been too short to him and need to get him hitting on the up in the hope of finding the edge and uses Stuart Broad's superior bounce against him more.

11:36PM

And good evening from me

Rob Bagchi here, your sherpa for the the first two sessions of day three. Among the stalest cliches of the game is the allocation of the word 'pivotal' or, God help us, 'crucial' to particular sessions or even hours of a match. Most of the minutes of play of a classic 'nipper' are potentially momentous and this morning, this first hour, is no more necessarily climactic than any other. Nonetheless it has been deemed so as if it will detain us longer because of that designation. Thursday morning was vital, Friday morning critical and today possibly decisive. Tomorrow, no doubt, will be conclusive. Perhaps it will be, but I can't see the hierarchy tells us anything because of the way the game is so exquisitely balanced.

Having watched five of the six sessions it still feels precariously poised, one Starc/Broad spell away from a rout. Steve Smith batted beautifully. He’s got such good judgment and patience and the only way to defang him on this pitch, I think, is unrelenting accuracy outside off-stump. England's task this morning is to see if they can puncture Australia's momentum. Smith has scored 130s here in two of the past three Tests - if they can knock him back for no more than 20 more England's hoop will be well an truly a-cock.

11:10PM

Good morning from him

We begin with Nick Hoult's early morning dispatch from Woolloongabba:

A vital day for the Test match, and series. Finely balanced but Steve Smith is looking ominous and Shaun Marsh making some very nervous selectors feel a bit happier with life. The question is when, or if, this Gabba pitch will speed up.

It is overcast and humid in Brisbane this morning, a classic swing bowling day back home. England will be delighted if it stays that way until the start of play. Over to you Jimmy.

Australians have been queuing up to criticise the Gabba pitch, describing it as a welcome mat for the Poms who were warned for weeks they would be pummelled on a rock hard Gabba surface by the Aussie quick bowling brutes. Instead they have been neutered (so far) and before the England collapse on Friday the Channel 9 comms team were starting to turn on Smith and his negativity.

“I think it’s a rubbish pitch and they couldn’t have given them [England] a better Christmas present before the start of this tour,” said former Australia batsman Dean Jones on Fox Sports News. “We’ve got quick bowlers (and) we just give them a featherbed first up. I just can’t believe we’ve actually given that type of pitch to them.”

Allan Border, Australian and Queensland legend, was a bit more restrained. “I know the preparation would have been difficult – the last week’s been a little bit inclement weather with a few storms and rain around, so underneath the Gabba surface is very soft. It’ll take a while for that to firm up, but we need a firmer track for those boys to do some damage.”

When I spoke to Kevin Mitchell, the Gabba groundsman, before the Test he said he ‘luckily’ never had any pressure from above about what pitch to prepare, presumably because Australia are so certain of winning at the Gabba so why bother?

A quick word on Nathan Lyon. Last night after play he swiped at the English media for falling for his pre-match comments, which he said were a cleverly designed Dead Cat strategy to stop us all writing about controversial selections Marsh, Tim Paine and debutant Cameron Bancroft and instead focus on what he’d said.

Privately England think it all very funny. One member of the touring group told me this morning Lyon has been going out of his way to say good morning to them all before play.