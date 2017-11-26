Ashes 2017: Australia vs England, first Test, day five - live score updates

11:42PM

Crack team

Think it's all over? Not by a long stretch.

That crack outside the right-hander’s off stump is very prominent - will it be a factor this morning? #Ashespic.twitter.com/T91PoQE6IG — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 26, 2017

11:30PM

More on Bairstow

Here's Nick Hoult with the latest from Brisbane:

England were relaxed this morning about the Jonny Bairstow ‘headbutt’ incident and I doubt there will be any major disciplinary measures to follow. England were baffled by how the story emerged and were caught unawares. It has added an extra dimension to today’s final knockings of the first Test and expect the Australian players to rev it up further in the post-match press conference. It will be interesting to see if England put Bairstow up to talk today, a potential way of shutting it down otherwise the media storm in Australia will only grow. The story added to the feeling England are desperately trying to stop the tour falling apart. It is useful that Andrew Strauss is here and can take the pressure off Joe Root and Trevor Bayliss by dealing with the incident and allow them to concentrate on how to level the series next week. Strauss is expected to speak to the players today back at the team hotel once the Test match finishes before deciding whether to take any further action. The Australian press were having fun today. The Brisbane Courier Mail splashed its back page with a headline “Bair with a sore head” and the Australian was a little bit more reserved with “Nightclub Attack Mars Test" while Sydney's Daily Telegraph went with "England Crisis Over Pub Headbutt".