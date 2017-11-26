Ashes 2017: Australia vs England, first Test, day five - live score updates
Crack team
Think it's all over? Not by a long stretch.
That crack outside the right-hander’s off stump is very prominent - will it be a factor this morning? #Ashespic.twitter.com/T91PoQE6IG— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 26, 2017
More on Bairstow
Here's Nick Hoult with the latest from Brisbane:
England were relaxed this morning about the Jonny Bairstow ‘headbutt’ incident and I doubt there will be any major disciplinary measures to follow.
England were baffled by how the story emerged and were caught unawares. It has added an extra dimension to today’s final knockings of the first Test and expect the Australian players to rev it up further in the post-match press conference. It will be interesting to see if England put Bairstow up to talk today, a potential way of shutting it down otherwise the media storm in Australia will only grow.
The story added to the feeling England are desperately trying to stop the tour falling apart. It is useful that Andrew Strauss is here and can take the pressure off Joe Root and Trevor Bayliss by dealing with the incident and allow them to concentrate on how to level the series next week.
Strauss is expected to speak to the players today back at the team hotel once the Test match finishes before deciding whether to take any further action.
The Australian press were having fun today. The Brisbane Courier Mail splashed its back page with a headline “Bair with a sore head” and the Australian was a little bit more reserved with “Nightclub Attack Mars Test" while Sydney's Daily Telegraph went with "England Crisis Over Pub Headbutt".
The Bashes.— Test Match Special (@bbctms) November 26, 2017
Some of the Aussie newspapers this morning. #ashes#bbccricketpic.twitter.com/4rzwsVljeY
Cricket Australia are not interested in taking the matter any further, better to let the media frenzy gather around England instead. A year ago Faf du Plessis, the South Africa captain, found himself at the centre of controversy for ball tampering which led to a scuffle at an airport between the team’s security officers and an Australia TV crew. All Du Plessis was accused of was sucking a sweet. England can expect plenty of cameras when they land at Adelaide airport tomorrow afternoon.
Australia will wear black armbands today to mark the third anniversary of the death of Phillip Hughes. There will not be a minute’s silence or any other public show of remembrance following discussions between Cricket Australia and the Hughes family.
There are a few die hard England fans at the Gabba this morning but hardly anyone else. Rain is forecast but only the odd shower, not the tropical Queensland storm that could save England from defeat.
On the brink
And for good measure, here's the alleged headbuttee Cameron Bancroft looking totally relaxed as he arrived for today's play:
Good morning/evening
Hello and welcome to the climax of what for three days was an enthralling encounter between bat and ball, before it all rather fell apart for England yesterday. Lest you need reminding, this is the match situation:
Australia (328 and 114/0) require 56 more runs to beat England (302 and 195)
And yet that is not the story making headlines in Australia this morning. Instead, that has been the bizarre revelation of Jonny Bairstow allegedly headbutting Cameron Bancroft a few weeks ago.
Here is an extract from Nick Hoult's story:
The incident happened in the first week of the tour when a group of England players bumped into the Western Australia squad in the Avenue Bar in Perth. Sources have described a coming together of heads between Bairstow and Bancroft in what may have been playful banter that was misinterpreted.
Bairstow apologised at the time and the team’s security officer who was present did not report any unsavoury incident to the management. Police were not called and there was no complaint from the venue. Bancroft, who is making his Test debut at the Gabba, was not part of the Australia squad at the time. He was out with team-mates of his state side and England were in Perth for a two day warm up match against a WA XI.
Strauss spoke to Bairstow on Sunday night at the team hotel and will conduct a wider investigation at the end of the Test match on Monday, although it is understood that the England management are currently satisfied that it was a minor incident and it is unlikely any disciplinary action will follow unless new evidence emerges.
All eyes have been on Bairstow as he arrived at the ground this morning...