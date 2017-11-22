Ashes 2017: Australia vs England first Test, day one - live score updates

11:34PM

Here are your runners and riders:

11:33PM

England win toss and bat

Joe Root calls heads... and it is a head. England will bat first.

It's maybe slightly softer than we anticipated when we got here but I'm sure it will harden up. It looks like a good wicket so we'll bat first and try and go well.

He confirms Jake Ball beats Craig Overton to the final spot in the side.

Steve Smith

I would have had a bat as well but it was a tough one. Hopefully the clouds will hang around for a bit and we can get the ball to move. I think it will be hard work for the batters this morning.

David Warner and Shaun Marsh have both been passed fit.

11:29PM

Here we go

Morning/afternoon/evening folks,

This ought to be fun. Forget everything you've read over the last few weeks because it counts for nothing. As per usual the hype machine has been on overdrive, but thankfully all the nonsense can now end and we can get down to business.

The Aussies are favourites to triumph on home turf, but objectively - if it is at all possible to be objective about these things - there is little to choose between them. Two bang average batting line-ups punctuated by a couple of stars on each side, and the battle of the proven elderly statesmen seamers against the young fiery upstarts.

Who will triumph?

11:12PM

Welcome to day one

Nick Houlthas sent this from Brisbane:

England woke up to a headline screaming “Bodyline” in the Brisbane Courier Mail leaving them with one final message of what to expect in this Ashes series.

The hyping of Australia’s pace attack has dominated the lead up to this series and it is now down to Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to deliver on all the big talk.

Moments after the England team bus left their city centre hotel this morning Ben Stokes sent his team-mates a good luck message on Twitter, posting a video filmed in his house. He did his best to hide his own personal pain at not being there but you could see the anguish on his face.

Credit: Brisbane Courier Mail More

“With the Ashes starting very soon I just wanted to get a message out to all the boys in Australia and wish them all the best for the first Test match, all the coaches and backroom staff as well,” he said.

“I know all the preparation that has gone in to making sure everyone is right and ready to go – by the looks of it everyone is – and just wanted to wish all the fans who have made the long trip out to Australia all the best as well, I hope we can give you a good result in the first Test match. I’ll be sat at home watching, following the lads and hoping they do really well.”

England finalised their team yesterday but would not reveal their batting line up. Moeen Ali is expected to move to six in Stokes’s position ahead of Jonny Bairstow. By contrast Australia arrived at the Gabba with fitness tests for David Warner and Shaun Marsh in the nets. Warner’s stiff neck threatens his place while Marsh has a sore back.

It is important for England to take control of the early narrative given the absence of Stokes and the fact both sides are so evenly matched. The Gabba is Australia’s fortress, it is 31 years since they last lost an Ashes Test here and the confidence has covered over the cracks in the team.

Shane Warne has no doubt about Australia’s tactics. Writing in the Courier-Mail he said: “The Australians must go after the Poms with aggression - plenty of short stuff - and really set the tone for the series.”

Time for the talking to end.