Ashes 2017: Chris Woakes back to his best claims James Anderson but admits worries over England's fragile batting

James Anderson believes Chris Woakes is back to his absolute best after he produced a devastating spell of new-ball bowling to put England on the brink of victory in this day-night warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Adelaide Oval.

However, England’s newly-appointed Test vice-captain admitted the team’s fragile batting is a worry ahead of the Ashes.

The tourists reduced their opponents to 25 for seven under the Adelaide floodlights on the third day of this match following Woakes’ four-wicket burst with the new pink ball.

England, who set the CA XI 268 win, will need three more tomorrow after being frustrated by a 45-run eighth-wicket stand that took the hosts to 70 for seven by a close of play that was extended by 30 minutes as Joe Root’s team went in search of a three-day win.

But the loss of seven wickets for 45 runs as England collapsed from 77 without loss to 207 all out earlier in the day did not bode well ahead of the start of the series against Australia in Brisbane on November 23.

“It’s not ideal, is it?” admitted Anderson. “Hopefully we’re getting it out of the way before the Test series starts but that’s something we’ve got to look at and probably have a chat about after the game. “Why it happened and what we could have done differently to stop it happening. And stop it happening again. Yeah, it’s not ideal.

“Some batsmen have got some really good time out in the middle; there are some guys who haven’t. The batsmen’s form isn’t too much of an issue now, as long as they are scoring runs in that first Test at the Gabba.”

At least opener Mark Stoneman, who hit his third half-century in as many innings on tour, and Jonny Bairstow were in form as they both passed fifty.

Cook failed once again with the first Test less than a fortnight away